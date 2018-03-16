Community Calendar

Monday, March 19

• Young Professionals, tax prep, 6-8 p.m., Union Station, 109 E. Fifth St., Marysville.

Wednesday, March 21

• Marysville Business Association, 8 a.m., The Marysville Elks, 125 E. Fifth St., Marysville.

• Historical Marker Committee, 10:30 a.m., chamber office, 227 E. Fifth St., Marysville.

Thursday, March 22

• Business Impact Breakfast, 8 a.m., Marysville Police and Court building, 1250 W. Fifth St., Marysville.

Saturday, March 24

• Plain City Lions Club’s annual Pancake and Sausage Breakfast, Plain City Presbyterian Church, 231 E. Main St., Plain City, 7-11 a.m. The cost is $6 for ages 6 through adult. Children under 6 are free. Proceeds go to the Plain City Lions Club Community Fund, a 501-c(3) charitable organization.

Tuesday, March 27

Healthcare Providers, 11:30 a.m., chamber office, 227 E. Fifth St., Marysville.

Wednesday, March 28

• Plain City Business Association, 8 a.m., Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District, 650 W. Main St., Plain City. Guest speaker will be Brian McMahon from Tech Support Center.

• Fayette/Madison County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees Inc., 12:30 p.m., Fayette County Commission on Aging (FCCOA), 1179 S. Elm St., Washington Court House. There will be a table reserved for those who would like to come prior to the meeting for lunch at 11:30 a.m. For lunch reservations call the FCCOA at 740-335-2159. The speaker will be Gary Scherer from Pickaway County, Representative in the Ohio House of Representatives for parts of Fayette and Madison Counties for District 92. He will discuss House Bill Number 413, the reduction in the COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment), which affects the OPERI members by reducing the cost of living estimate and many other subjects referring to voters.

• Covered Bridge Bluegrass Committee, 5:30 p.m., chamber office, 227 E. Fifth St., Marysville.